What financial impacts can you expect when the Fed finally cuts rates?
The Federal Reserve is poised to slash interest rates in the coming months
After years of rate hikes, followed by over a year of rates remaining at a 23-year high, the Federal Reserve is finally poised to slash its benchmark interest rate at some point in the coming months. It is not yet clear when exactly this rate cut will come, but Fed officials have predicted they will make at least one cut in 2024, followed by more the following year.
While a lower Fed rate may sound like an all-around good thing for consumers, it turns out that it is more of a mixed bag. "If the Fed does cut its federal funds rate, you could earn less on deposits, but pay less on loans," said CBS News.
Here is a closer look at how Fed rate cuts will impact your personal financial situation, as well as some money moves you might want to consider making ahead of the upcoming changes.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What effects could Fed rate cuts have for your finances?
A federal funds rate reduction "can have both positive and negative effects on your finances, though the actual impact will depend on your particular situation," said Experian. In general, here are some of the notable effects that a Fed rate cut can have:
You could save money on loans. "If you have a loan with a variable interest rate, such as a student loan or adjustable-rate mortgage loan, your interest rate changes regularly based on market conditions," which means that "you'll likely benefit from each rate reduction with a corresponding decrease in your loan's interest rate," said Experian. While you won't enjoy this benefit on fixed-rate loans you already have, "if you plan on taking out a personal loan, auto loan, student loan or home equity loan, waiting for Fed rate reductions could save you some money," as it may result in lower rates.
Your credit card interest rate might go down. Credit cards also fall under the category of variable-rate debt, which means that you could see a reduction in your credit card rate as well. In fact, said CNBC, "credit card holders could see a reduction in their annual percentage yield, or APR, within a billing cycle or two," though this shift will only apply to APRs that are within "extremely high levels."
You'll get a lower APY on your savings. The flipside of a Fed rate reduction is that "while borrowing will become less expensive, those lower interest rates will hurt savers," said CNBC. Although "the central bank has no direct influence on deposit rates, the yields tend to be correlated to changes in the target federal funds rate," said CNBC. In other words, as the Fed rate drops, so, too, do the rates you can secure on savings options like high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs).
What money moves should you make prior to rate cuts?
Although you cannot predict the Federal Reserve's next move, you can get out ahead financially by preparing for the rate cuts that are bound to come at some point in the near(ish) future. Ahead of rate cuts, consider:
Switching over to a high-yield savings account. Ahead of rate cuts, "take advantage of higher APYs while you can" by moving your savings to a high-yield savings account, said Experian.
Locking in current savings rates. Prior to rate cuts that will reduce savings rates, consider locking in current rates by opening a longer term CD or money market account.
Holding off on making large purchases. For purchases like a home or a car, you might be better off waiting until the Fed makes its move, "since lower interest rates could reduce the cost of financing down the road," said CNBC.
Going for a HELOC over a home equity loan. If you plan to tap your home's equity, consider getting a home equity line of credit (HELOC) rather than a home equity loan. Because "HELOCs typically come with variable rates while interest rates on home equity loans are usually fixed," said CBS News, "opting for a variable rate over a fixed rate could offer meaningful long-run savings."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
Mushroom edibles are tripping up users
the explainer The psychedelics can sometimes have questionable components
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Prisons are simply not prepared for extreme heat
Under the radar Inmates are at severe risk of heat-related illness
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Is Maika Monroe the first feminist scream queen?
The Week Recommends The 'Longlegs' star has blazed a unique trail for herself in horror
By David Faris Published
-
When is pet insurance worth it?
The Explainer Decide if it makes more sense to brace for big vet bills or pay a regular premium
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Should you fly or drive on your next trip? Here's how to decide.
The Explainer Make the best choice for your wallet
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
The midyear financial check-in: why it matters and what to review
The Explainer This year is halfway over. Have you checked your finances?
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What to do if you're worried about running out of money in retirement
The Explainer Inflation is putting more retirees at risk
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 different budgeting methods — and how to choose one that works
The Explainer Pick something you'll actually stick to
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 tips to have fun this summer without breaking the bank
The Explainer Prices are climbing, so keep your wits about you
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How much do you really need to set aside for retirement?
The Explainer Be smart about saving for your golden years
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 ways to cover college without taking on debt
The Explainer Federal loans are not your only option when it comes to paying for school
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published