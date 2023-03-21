Do bank failures mean the Fed should slow its interest rate hikes?

Economic disasters are colliding. The collapse of American banks like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and the near-miss with Credit Suisse bank in Switzerland — before USB bought it this week — have sent still-reverberating shock waves throughout the world of finance. Those failures come just as the Federal Reserve meets this week to decide whether to raise interest rates again in its ongoing attempt to rein in still-rampant inflation afflicting the United States and much of the rest of the world.

How are the two related? Economists say the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, for example, was sparked by the Fed's recent rate hikes. While "there's lots of blame to go around," The Washington Post's Abha Bhattarai explains that the rise in rates made investors "more interested in new bonds that promised to pay more," while older bonds with lower rates "became less desirable — and therefore less valuable." A lot of assets in those suddenly-struggling banks were tied up in those older bonds.

That has raised the question of whether the Fed should press ahead with its inflation-fighting rate hikes — or if it should slow down rather than risk tipping over the entire banking system. Goldman Sachs forecasters say they don't expect a rate hike this month, but "few, if any" other Wall Street analysts share that view, CNBC reports. "This is a very tough job," Bloomberg's Michael Mackenzie adds. All eyes will be on the Fed this week, with an eye on how Fed Chairman Jerome Powell tries to find balance "without stirring further concerns — either for financial stability or inflation."

What are commentators saying?

The Washington Post editorial board highlights research showing that 190 banks across the country are at risk of a Silicon Valley Bank-style collapse if their customers lose confidence. That has "triggered concerns about what is next to rupture," the board argues, which is why the Fed should pause rate hikes "to give the financial system time to adjust to the new reality."