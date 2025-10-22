From candy to costumes, inflation is spooking consumers on Halloween this year

With trick-or-treating just around the corner, many parents are feeling the pain when budgeting for Halloween this year. Inflation means many elements of the holiday are becoming more expensive, with everything from children’s costumes to candy to decorations costing more. Many experts attribute a significant portion of the blame to the tariffs implemented by the Trump administration.

Traditions and treats

Dressing up and getting candy are two hallmarks of Halloween for kids, but both of these things have seen price hikes in 2025. The average “cost for a 100-piece bag of candy is $16.39 in 2025, up more than $2 from last year, and 78% since 2020,” according to a study from the financial institution FinanceBuzz. This is “more than triple the national rate of inflation” of 25% during the same time period.

There was a slight dip several years ago when the “cost for a bag of Halloween candy increased by less than $1 year-over-year from 2020 to 2022,” said FinanceBuzz. But since then, the price has “gone up by more than $2 per year over the last two Halloweens.” And those who plan to pass out candy will “shell out an average of $70 for it” this year, said a report from LendingTree. At least 31% of Halloween spenders even “report going into debt by overspending” for the holiday.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Chinese tariffs are having a tangible effect on costume prices, as “90% of Halloween products contain at least one component made overseas,” said CNN. As a result, this year's Halloween costumes “will cost a little more, and you’ll see less variety.” Halloween companies are also feeling the hurt. “We’re all kind of on edge, but we’re trying to stay positive,” Chris Zephro, the president of costume manufacturer Trick or Treat Studios, told CNN.

How to save

There are ways to save money this Halloween, despite the rising costs. One option is purchasing costume pieces separately in advance. “I’d rather just do it ahead of time, little by little,” parent Reyna Hernandez said to CNN. Similar tactics can be used for purchasing candy, experts say, as many “warehouse clubs tend to offer the best per-piece value” for candy in bulk, said Reuters.

It can also help to set a “candy budget” for trick-or-treaters, such as giving out “one piece per kid early in the evening — extra for familiar faces and especially creative costumes,” said Reuters. This is especially important given that “chocolate makers are passing along earlier cost spikes via higher shelf prices and smaller package sizes.” For parents who can’t afford store-bought costumes, there are some other options. Many ”do‑it‑yourself outfits made from household items remain a popular fix, with sewing kits, glue guns and a dash of imagination turning everyday clothes into festive costumes,” said NBC affiliate KNDU-TV.

You can also look to social media, as TikTok “bursts with quick displays of DIY Halloween costumes that are practical, creative and undeniably fun,” said KNDU-TV. And many plan to celebrate the holiday despite rising prices. “Even in challenging economic times or with price adjustments, people are leaving room in their budgets for chocolate and candy,” said Carly Schildhaus from the National Confectioners Association to CBS News. “Especially at these special candy moments like the Halloween season.”