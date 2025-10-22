From candy to costumes, inflation is spooking consumers on Halloween this year
Many aspects of the holiday have jumped significantly in price
With trick-or-treating just around the corner, many parents are feeling the pain when budgeting for Halloween this year. Inflation means many elements of the holiday are becoming more expensive, with everything from children’s costumes to candy to decorations costing more. Many experts attribute a significant portion of the blame to the tariffs implemented by the Trump administration.
Traditions and treats
Dressing up and getting candy are two hallmarks of Halloween for kids, but both of these things have seen price hikes in 2025. The average “cost for a 100-piece bag of candy is $16.39 in 2025, up more than $2 from last year, and 78% since 2020,” according to a study from the financial institution FinanceBuzz. This is “more than triple the national rate of inflation” of 25% during the same time period.
There was a slight dip several years ago when the “cost for a bag of Halloween candy increased by less than $1 year-over-year from 2020 to 2022,” said FinanceBuzz. But since then, the price has “gone up by more than $2 per year over the last two Halloweens.” And those who plan to pass out candy will “shell out an average of $70 for it” this year, said a report from LendingTree. At least 31% of Halloween spenders even “report going into debt by overspending” for the holiday.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Chinese tariffs are having a tangible effect on costume prices, as “90% of Halloween products contain at least one component made overseas,” said CNN. As a result, this year's Halloween costumes “will cost a little more, and you’ll see less variety.” Halloween companies are also feeling the hurt. “We’re all kind of on edge, but we’re trying to stay positive,” Chris Zephro, the president of costume manufacturer Trick or Treat Studios, told CNN.
How to save
There are ways to save money this Halloween, despite the rising costs. One option is purchasing costume pieces separately in advance. “I’d rather just do it ahead of time, little by little,” parent Reyna Hernandez said to CNN. Similar tactics can be used for purchasing candy, experts say, as many “warehouse clubs tend to offer the best per-piece value” for candy in bulk, said Reuters.
It can also help to set a “candy budget” for trick-or-treaters, such as giving out “one piece per kid early in the evening — extra for familiar faces and especially creative costumes,” said Reuters. This is especially important given that “chocolate makers are passing along earlier cost spikes via higher shelf prices and smaller package sizes.” For parents who can’t afford store-bought costumes, there are some other options. Many ”do‑it‑yourself outfits made from household items remain a popular fix, with sewing kits, glue guns and a dash of imagination turning everyday clothes into festive costumes,” said NBC affiliate KNDU-TV.
You can also look to social media, as TikTok “bursts with quick displays of DIY Halloween costumes that are practical, creative and undeniably fun,” said KNDU-TV. And many plan to celebrate the holiday despite rising prices. “Even in challenging economic times or with price adjustments, people are leaving room in their budgets for chocolate and candy,” said Carly Schildhaus from the National Confectioners Association to CBS News. “Especially at these special candy moments like the Halloween season.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
5 of the best kid-friendly scary movies
The Week Recommends Hardcore horror is for grown-ups only, but light scares can be startling fun for the whole family
-
Warner Bros. explores sale amid Paramount bids
Speed Read The media giant, home to HBO and DC Studios, has received interest from multiple buying parties
-
Proposed Trump-Putin talks in Budapest on hold
Speed Read Trump apparently has no concrete plans to meet with Putin for Ukraine peace talks
-
Is a financial market crash around the corner?
Talking Points Observers see echoes of 1929
-
Auto loans: Trouble in the subprime economy
Feature The downfall of Tricolor Holdings may reflect the growing financial strain low-income Americans are facing
-
Rising costs are making it harder for people to afford pets
Under the Radar Shelters are filling up as a result
-
Why are beef prices rising? And how is politics involved?
Today's Big Question Drought, tariffs and consumer demand all play a role
-
Gen Z is facing a credit score crisis
In the Spotlight The average Gen Z credit score has dropped three points in 2025
-
Who benefits from Trump’s new $100,000 H-1B visa fee?
In the Spotlight American workers might see gains. But there are drawbacks.
-
Fed cuts interest rates a quarter point
Speed Read ‘The cut suggests a broader shift toward concern about cracks forming in the job market’
-
The potential warning sign of an auto lender’s bankruptcy
In the Spotlight Tricolor collapse an ‘extreme example’ of economy’s challenges