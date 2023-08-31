When does it make sense to borrow against your home's equity?

If you've built up home equity, it's possible to tap it for cash. There are two popular ways to do so — home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) — and in recent years, these borrowing options have blown up in popularity. "In the second quarter of 2023, the number of new home equity loans and HELOCs jumped by 53% and 21%, respectively, compared with the same period in 2021," according to The Wall Street Journal, citing a report by the credit bureau TransUnion.

This popularity is correlated with an "increased demand for renovations," a popular use of home equity funds, per the Journal. That increased demand is, in turn, related to skyrocketing mortgage rates, which have led to homeowners to become "less interested in selling (which would mean trading in a low interest rate for a much higher one) and more apt to stay put and update their existing homes instead," according to the Journal.

How can you tap into your home's equity?

Home equity loans and HELOCs let you borrow against your home's equity, but they work a little differently. As Forbes stated, a home equity loan is a "second mortgage that allows you to borrow against your home equity and receive funding in a lump sum." Repayment of the principal, plus interest, begins immediately, with set monthly payments over a certain period of time. Per Bankrate, a home equity loan is "ideal if you have a large, immediate expense" or prefer the "stability of predictable monthly payments."

A HELOC, on the other hand, functions similarly to a credit card in that you can "withdraw as much as you want up to the credit limit during an initial draw period," per Bankrate. As you repay the amount borrowed, you can use it again, providing "flexibility to get money as you need it."

What are the pros and cons of home equity products?

If you're contemplating tapping your home equity, it's important to know the pros and cons. Upsides include: