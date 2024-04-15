Is a high-yield savings account worth having?

They can pay up to 10 times more than a standard savings account

High yield, low risk road sign
These savings accounts are typically only offered by online banks and credit unions
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
published

A high-yield savings account delivers exactly what its name suggests: higher yields on your deposits. Indeed, high-yield savings accounts "can pay up to 10 to 12 times the national average of a standard savings account," said Investopedia.

This category of savings accounts are typically offered by online banks and credit unions, as opposed to traditional brick-and-mortar banks. This is often possible to do because these online institutions have fewer overhead costs. But otherwise, high-yield savings accounts tend to work in much the same way a savings account usually does — you deposit money, and in exchange, the bank pays you interest.



Savings Personal Finance
