Where can you put your cash besides a bank account?

The recent banking crisis may have you wondering whether your money is in good hands. While bank accounts certainly are still safe — deposit insurance covers up to $250,000 per depositor, per ownership category at each institution — that doesn't mean they're the only spot to stash your cash.

Alternatives to traditional savings accounts might be especially worth considering if you have funds in excess of the amount covered by FDIC insurance (or NCUA insurance, if your money is at a credit union), or if you're hoping to earn slightly better returns. Plus, "the insurance limit has not changed since 2008 and is not indexed to inflation," Kiplinger points out.

If you're interested in expanding your horizons, here are five alternatives to savings accounts.

Money market accounts

Money market accounts are "hybrids between checking and savings accounts," The Balance explains. They are insured by the FDIC (or NCUA), and while you can write checks from them, there are limits on the number of withdrawals, account transfers, check payments or other actions you're allowed to make each month before incurring a penalty; usually you're capped at between five and 10 transactions per month, according to Investopedia. There might also be a minimum monthly deposit requirement to meet.

Money market accounts typically offer somewhat higher interest rates than those of checking or savings accounts. As an example, a "bank offering only a 0.10 percent interest rate on standard savings accounts, for example, might offer a 0.25 percent interest rate on a money market account," Investopedia says. Of course, rates will vary from bank to bank and depending on the overall rate environment.

Certificates of deposit (CDs)

With a certificate of deposit, or CD, you'll need to commit to locking up your money for a certain period of time, and withdrawals made before that period expires will incur a penalty. But in exchange, you can earn a fixed amount of interest that's slightly higher than that of a savings account. And the "longer the term that customers are willing to have their money tied up, the higher the interest rate available," Investopedia says. In some cases, however, lenders might "offer shorter-term promotional CDs that come with higher rates," The Balance adds.