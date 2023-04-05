What's the forecast for savings rates in 2023?

The news regarding interest rates has largely seemed bleak lately, amid continued Fed rate hikes and raising rates on mortgages and loans. But there is an upside to this rate environment: higher savings rates. And already, these higher rates are coming to fruition, with rates on savings accounts significantly higher than they were just a year ago.

Here's a look at where savings rates are expected to head in 2023, how continued Fed activity will affect these rates, and how — and why — to seize on higher savings rates.

Where are savings rates expected to head this year?

According to Kiplinger, interest rates right now "are higher than they have been since 2007" — and they're "expected to peak in 2023."

Already, savings rates have grown exponentially from this time last year. Early in 2022, Nerdwallet recalls that "some of the best savings accounts earned a mere 0.50% annual percentage yield," whereas in late March 2023, the "best savings accounts earn[ed] more than 3% APY and high-yield savings accounts top[ped] 4% APY." Meanwhile, Bankrate's April roundup of the best savings accounts revealed rates that were nearing 5% APY.

However, don't be surprised when rates aren't nearly that high at some of the largest banks, which tend to have much, much lower rates — as low as 0.01% APY.

How do the Fed rate hikes affect savings rates?

The Federal Reserve has continually increased interest rates recently, with March bringing the ninth consecutive rate hike in the Fed's continued efforts to fight inflation. While rate hikes spell bad news for borrowing money, which becomes more expensive, it's good news for savers. As Kiplinger notes, "as the federal funds rate increases, interest rates on high-yield savings accounts and CDs typically do too."