6 common investing mistakes to avoid

Many experts contend that investing is key to building wealth. But there are right and wrong ways to go about it. Of course, that doesn't mean you need to become a stock market guru to try your hand at it. Rather, it can help to familiarize yourself with common mistakes investors tend to make, so you won't end up repeating them. If you can do that, "can be enough to give you the edge you're looking for" in your investing journey, said Kiplinger. Here are six investing mistakes, and how to avoid them.

1. Failing to diversify

For the average investor, diversification is key to managing portfolio risk. In other words, rather than taking a few concentrated positions, you'll want your portfolio to contain exposure to "a range of different assets, sectors and geographic regions," said Kiplinger. If any one area of the market tanks, you'll have other areas of investment to help moderate the impact on your portfolio.

Just how much should you aim to diversify? "As a general rule of thumb, do not allocate more than 5% to 10% to any one investment," said Investopedia.

2. Letting your emotions guide you

Another common mistake among investors is making decisions based on emotions rather than allowing market data — and, more importantly, their own long-term goals — guide them. While it's understandable to feel a bit unsettled when the market falls and you lose money, it's important to remember that "historical returns tend to favor patient investors," according to Investopedia.

Being patient is often easier said than done. One trick is to unplug. "Turn off the TV and check your accounts on a less frequent cycle, like once per month," Dani Pascarella, CFP, founder and CEO of financial planning company OneEleven, said in an interview with Bankrate. "Educating yourself on investing and economic cycles will also help you to feel confident about your investments and ignore all of the noise."

3. Falling for the hype

Following the crowd — or a popular investing guru — is another way investors are frequently led astray. The "overall guidance from experts is simple" on this one, said CNBC Select: "Don't take investment advice from those who don't know your personal financial situation."