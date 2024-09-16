How do presidential elections affect the stock market?

If you are worried, take heart: Market changes in response to what is happening politically are likely to be short-term

Illustration of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, with a stock market chart line drawn behind it
"The S&P 500 has historically averaged positive returns under nearly every partisan combination"
(Image credit: traffic_analyzer / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

Ready or not, Election Day is right around the corner. Most of the attention is on the candidates themselves, but investors also may find themselves wondering what the outcome may mean for the stock market — and, in turn, their portfolios. 

While there is no way to predict the future, history can still offer some helpful guidance and hopefully cool some nerves. Here is a look at what past election years have shown and how investors can navigate the uncertainty in the months ahead.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer 2024 Presidential Election Stock Market Investments
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸