What would Kamala Harris do as president?

She's been slow to release concrete policy platforms, but there are plenty of hints as to what a potential Harris administration would look like

What to look for from a potential Kamala Harris administration
What to look for from a potential Kamala Harris administration
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
It's been just a few weeks since President Joe Biden ended his campaign for reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee to take on Donald Trump in November. Since then, the entire presidential election has been upended by Harris — joined by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — who is not only surging in the polls but has dramatically reframed a race that had once seemed like a staid rehash of 2020. For Democrats and Republicans alike: this is not the election anyone had planned for just one month earlier. 

For as much as Harris' entry into the race has been treated as a "vibe shift" by the political press, hers is not simply a campaign animated by some intangible grasp on a fluid zeitgeist. As the initial shock of Biden's exit and her nomination fades, Harris' campaign has begun rolling out the candidate's policy slates, offering the first concrete look at what a Harris administration might look like. While the gulf between "campaigning in poetry" and "governing in prose" remains a wide and frustrating chasm, the contours of a potential Harris presidency are slowly coming into sharper focus. 

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

