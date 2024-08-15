Slash taxes on tips? Harris and Trump agree.

Vegas workers might benefit. Will anybody else?

Some argue the move would amount to a subsidy for big businesses
Joel Mathis, The Week US
It's a rare moment of bipartisanship in American politics. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris "both want to get rid of taxes on tips," said NPR. Trump has been campaigning on the promise since June, while Harris jumped on the bandwagon during a Saturday rally in Las Vegas. There has even been some movement by Republicans in Congress, signaling that the "no tax on tips idea is gaining bipartisan political steam." But the idea gets some skepticism from economists. "We're in a campaign season — silly season," said Steve Rosenthal of the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. 

Why the disbelief? Eliminating the tax on tips "could pile onto the already unsustainable federal deficit," said Politico. That could have knock-on effects on Social Security and Medicare. And it's possible that a bill to slash the tax could "open a tempting loophole for high-end earners like financiers" to classify their own earnings as "tips." Those unintended consequences have "economists on the left and right" sounding the alarm. Said one: "There are not a lot of tax upsides."



Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

