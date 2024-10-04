Kamala Harris' 'pragmatic' plan for the economy

Tax credits for manufacturing, small businesses, affordable housing

Vice President Kamala Harris attends the UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Summit on November 2, 2023
Both Harris and Trump want to slash middle class taxes and encourage domestic manufacturing — but their methods diverge
(Image credit: Leon Neal / POOL /AFP / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Kamala Harris entered the race against Donald Trump with one big disadvantage: Voters trust him more on economic issues. Now she is putting forward an economic plan aimed at narrowing the gap.

Harris is promising a "focus on manufacturing and middle-class opportunities," said The Wall Street Journal. The centerpiece: A package of tax credits, totaling $100 million over 10 years, with the intent of "revitalizing factory towns and retooling existing factories" as well as raising wages and encouraging "union partnerships." That's a departure from "traditional free-market views," said the Journal, in favor of a government-led "industrial policy" to compete with China.



Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

