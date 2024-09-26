Why Kamala Harris is quietly embracing crypto

Young men, big donors both matter in the campaign

This election could "define the future of crypto," said the BBC.
An important new question for presidential candidates: Where do you stand on cryptocurrencies? Donald Trump has already made friendly gestures to the crypto sector. Now Kamala Harris appears to be joining in.

In an "overture to young men," Axios said, Harris has signaled her "friendliness to cryptocurrency." The signal came at a recent Wall Street fundraiser. "We will encourage innovative technologies like AI and digital assets, while protecting investors and consumers," she told attendees. Why now? Election-year outreach. Younger men are "more likely than any other voter group to own cryptocurrencies" — and they're also trending toward Donald Trump and the GOP at a rate that is "alarming" to Democrats.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

