Paraguay's dangerous dalliance with cryptocurrency

Overheating Paraguayans are pushing back over power outages caused by illegal miners

Illustrative collage of a cowboy riding the shape of Paraguay like a horse, waving his hat. His head is replaced with the Bitcoin currency symbol.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published
under the radar

Paraguay is no stranger to "drug busts and bank heists" but in recent years the South American country has become a "mecca" for a very different type of crime: illegal Bitcoin mining.

Power worth around $60m a year, "enough to light up a city", is being stolen by unlicensed cryptocurrency miners, said The Economist, and there is heated debate over how to tackle the issue.

Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin Paraguay Under The Radar
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

