These animals are mostly likely to 'win' climate change

While climate change is expected to cause wide-scale extinction , some animals might potentially fare better than others. Some creatures are even reaping benefits from the changing climate and could drastically alter the ecosystem as we know it. These animals are called the "winners" of climate change and will likely thrive in the new conditions. The species most likely to survive or even thrive are those that multiply quickly, are without sensitive habitat requirements and a non-picky diet. Most species that fit the criteria are insects and rodents, and many are considered invasive. Introducing the five species that might win the climate-change race.

Jellyfish

The soft and transparent aquatic creatures could be stronger in a warmer climate. A study done by the Alfred Wegener Institute in Germany analyzed eight species of jellyfish and found that seven of them were capable of expanding their habitats further north towards the North Pole when exposed to rising water temperatures, retreating sea ice and other factors associated with climate change. The lion's mane jellyfish, in particular, has the potential to triple its population size. "These results clearly show how dramatically climate change could affect the ecosystems of the Arctic Ocean," Dmitrii Pantiukhin, a doctoral candidate who worked on the study, told Euronews . "The projected expansion of the jellyfish habitats could have tremendous, cascading impacts on the entire food web."

Bullfrogs

Bullfrogs are an invasive species known for being strong predators and capable of spreading a deadly fungus. They are also capable of traveling far distances since they can "leap up to six feet in a single hop and can travel more than a mile between isolated waterways over land," said Gizmodo . A warming climate will only make more suitable habitats for the bullfrog and threaten other amphibian species across the globe. "In South America, bullfrogs are projected to move into new areas as the climate warms. In South Korea, under the worst-case climate change scenarios, American bullfrogs are projected to increase their range. In western Canada, climate change is also thought to be facilitating the bullfrog takeover," Gizmodo said.

Feral swine

Feral swine, also called wild hogs, are expected to increase in population in warmer temperatures. A study published in the journal Scientific Reports found that feral swine populations rise in warmer temperatures because their food sources increase. The invasive hogs have been found in 35 U.S. states and are extremely destructive, causing more than $1B in damage each year. "Nearly 300 native plant and animal species in the U.S. are in rapid decline because of feral swine, and many of the species are already at risk," said USA Today . "The swine also carry at least 40 parasites, 30 bacterial and viral illnesses, and can infect humans, livestock and other animals with diseases like brucellosis and tuberculosis."

Spotted lanternfly

The invasive spotted lanternfly is likely to leave its light on permanently. The insects have spread rapidly across the U.S., and warming temperatures will only expand their habitat. "It's a very distinctive and characteristic bug, and it is establishing in more places," Julie Urban, a research associate professor of entomology at Pennsylvania State University, said to CNN . "It's possible that if your plants are around longer, lanternflies in warmer areas could persist longer and maybe lay an additional clutch." In addition, a study published in the journal Scientific Reports said "human-mediated dispersal (e.g., cars, trucks and trains) is driving the observed spread dynamics and distribution of the spotted lanternfly throughout the eastern USA."

Mosquitos