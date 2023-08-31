Why spotted lanternflies are back and worse than ever

Spotted lanternflies have once again been spotted in swarms across the northeast. Experts advise you to kill them if you see them because the insects are invasive species that harm the ecosystem.

What is the spotted lanternfly?

The spotted lanternfly is an insect native to China that was first spotted in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The insect feeds "on a wide range of fruit, ornamental and woody trees, with tree-of-heaven being one of the preferred hosts." Through the transport of material infested with the flies or their eggs, the species has spread wide distances across the eastern U.S.

"The expansion of this pest has been fueled by its ability to hitch rides undetected on cargo and passenger vehicles," explained Earth.com. Spotted lanternflies also have no natural predators in this ecosystem because they are not native to the region, allowing them to grow exponentially in population. In 2023, the species has spread to 14 states.

Why are they harmful?

Spotted lanternflies are an invasive species, meaning they are an "introduced, nonnative organism … that has the potential to cause harm to the environment, the economy, or to human health," per the U.S. Geological Survey. While this species, in particular, is not harmful to humans or animals, it is harmful to over 100 plant species, Time reported. "They insert their straw-like beaks into the plant and feed on the sap," Julie Urban, associate professor at Penn State's entomology department, told the source.

The insects cause "serious damage including oozing sap, wilting, leaf curling and dieback in trees, vines, crops and many other types of plants," according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. In addition, "they excrete a sugary substance, called honeydew, that encourages the growth of black sooty mold." While the black mold doesn't harm humans, it is harmful to plants.