Romance scammers are taking advantage of Americans

The FBI and tech companies have warned against these scams

Photo collage of two smartphones. A man&#039;s hand holding a bouquet of roses comes out of one screen; out of the other, a woman&#039;s hand holding a credit card.
Over $1 billion was lost to romance scammers in 2023
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
published

Valentine's Day is here again, and while some people are spending it with their partner, others might be getting unknowingly scammed online. Federal agencies and tech companies are sounding the alarm on "romance scammers," many of whom live overseas and use the promise of a romantic encounter to lure in Americans.

This problem has worsened over the years; over $1 billion was lost to romance scammers in 2023, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and 2024 figures are expected to be comparable once finalized.

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

