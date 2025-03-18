OpenAI's new model is 'really good' at creative writing

CEO Sam Altman says he is impressed. But is this merely an attempt to sell more subscriptions?

Photo collage of a ChatGPT-branded sausage machine grinding up words
While some people were moved by the product's story, others dismissed it as more AI slop
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Artificial intelligence giant OpenAI is developing a new large language model with creative writing skills that have already wowed the company's CEO. But a short story produced by the unnamed, unreleased model has proven to be divisive. Is it a technological feat or a fear realized for the authors and publishers who accused the company of illegally pirating their work to train its LLMs?

OpenAI ventures into creative writing

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸