Will Kamala Harris give YIMBYs a voice in the White House?

And can federal officials do anything about local housing rules?

Illustration of Kamala Harris in front of a housing construction site
Harris' affordable housing plan "explicitly echoes" the "yes in my backyard" agenda
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

You've probably heard of NIMBYs — the "not in my backyard" folks who turn up at city council meetings across the country to oppose big new housing, industrial and commercial developments. Now there's the backlash: YIMBYs ("yes in my backyard"), a movement to make housing more affordable and available by easing zoning regulations and other barriers to building. And YIMBYs are excited about Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

"It's YIMBYs' time to shine," said Business Insider. Harris' affordable housing plan — which pledges to "cut red tape" that blocks new construction — "explicitly echoes" the YIMBY agenda. That agenda especially targets blue states and cities where permitting requirements and environmental reviews "have hamstrung efforts to build more homes." If housing is a supply-and-demand problem, then YIMBYism looks to ensure there is plenty of supply. The best way to solve America's housing shortage "is to make it permissible for people to build as much housing as they can, especially for working people," said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii).

Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

