Will Kamala Harris give YIMBYs a voice in the White House?
And can federal officials do anything about local housing rules?
You've probably heard of NIMBYs — the "not in my backyard" folks who turn up at city council meetings across the country to oppose big new housing, industrial and commercial developments. Now there's the backlash: YIMBYs ("yes in my backyard"), a movement to make housing more affordable and available by easing zoning regulations and other barriers to building. And YIMBYs are excited about Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.
"It's YIMBYs' time to shine," said Business Insider. Harris' affordable housing plan — which pledges to "cut red tape" that blocks new construction — "explicitly echoes" the YIMBY agenda. That agenda especially targets blue states and cities where permitting requirements and environmental reviews "have hamstrung efforts to build more homes." If housing is a supply-and-demand problem, then YIMBYism looks to ensure there is plenty of supply. The best way to solve America's housing shortage "is to make it permissible for people to build as much housing as they can, especially for working people," said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii).
"Kamala Harris is a YIMBY," the co-founder of YIMBYs for Harris told Huffington Post. That might be good politics: "Housing costs are a mainstream political issue," especially in swing states like Arizona and Nevada where "rent and home prices have spiked" in recent years.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
America's housing crisis "has its roots in regulations enacted by innumerable municipalities," Harvard University economist Edward L. Glaeser said in The New York Times. That's why the median-price of a single-family home now clocks in at $422,000. But those NIMBY towns won't back off the building barriers "out of the goodness of their hearts." If Harris truly wants to make a dent in the cost of housing, she'll need to threaten federal funding that goes to states and cities if they don't change course. Otherwise, "it is hard for the federal government to engineer change at the hyperlocal level."
The YIMBY movement is at a "high-water mark" of political visibility, Matthew Yglesias said at Bloomberg Opinion. President Joe Biden has been YIMBY in a "low-key way," but former President Barack Obama's endorsement of YIMBY principles in his speech at the Democratic Convention was a "thrilling moment." The problem? Restrict zoning rules don't really explain the entirety of the housing crisis. "Tighter lending standards" adopted after the 2008 financial crisis has also "dried up" the pool of people who can get mortgages to purchase new homes. So they don't get built. "Without any eligible purchasers of cheap starter homes, it doesn't really make sense to build them," said Yglesias.
What next?
Will the 2024 presidential campaign turn on housing and YIMBYism? "To say pro-housing advocates are amped about Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign would be an understatement," Sara Libby said in The San Francisco Chronicle.
Harris and her opponent, Donald Trump, both "speak in broad strokes about cutting red tape." But their approaches are different. Project 2025 — written by former Trump Administration officials, though officially disavowed by Trump himself — does call for fewer zoning regulations. It also urges that such decisions be made by local officials who "are typically the source of obstruction." Harris wants "the locals and states to streamline," UC Berkeley's Ben Metcalf said to Libby. "And that is not what Trump seems to be saying."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
How 'corn sweat' has made summer in the Midwest worse
Under The Radar Lend an ear to this kernel of agricultural science.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
4 expert tips for avoiding parental burnout
The Week Recommends Today's parents are under an alarming amount of stress. The key is to start making small changes.
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: September 6, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
DOJ charges 2 Russians for funding US far-right media
Speed Read Russia is running disinformation campaigns to influence US politics ahead of the 2024 election, officials say
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'The journalistic mission to follow the facts and deliver the truth must persist'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Battleground states to watch in the 2024 election
In Depth These seven states could end up deciding who wins the White House this year
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Americans have friends. We just never really see them'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Will Grenfell Inquiry report provide justice?
Today's Big Question Final report blames central and local government for 'decades of failure' as well as 'dishonest' manufacturers for the spread of the combustible cladding
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Is post-election violence inevitable, win or lose?
Today's Big Question As Election Day draws near so does the prospect of a violent response, no matter the eventual outcome
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Who will win the 2024 presidential election?
In Depth Election year is here. Who are pollsters and experts predicting to win the White House?
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why are Democrats suing the Georgia election board?
Today's Big Question Worries about 'chaos on Election Day'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published