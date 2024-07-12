US inflation cools further in welcome sign for economy
Prices fell in June for the first time in four years
What happened
The Consumer Price Index fell by 0.1% between May and June, the first month-on-month decline in four years. The drop in consumer prices, reported by the Labor Department on Thursday, puts the 12-month rate at 3% rise, down from 3.3% in May.
Who said what
The "pretty sharp slowing" of inflation rates is a "confidence booster for the Fed," Kevin Cummins, the chief U.S. economist for NatWest Markets, said to The Wall Street Journal. Perhaps the "most encouraging" news for consumers is that prices for household staples "haven't changed in about a year," Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said to CNBC. The inflation slowdown is "bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates," Axios said.
What next?
Fed chair Jerome Powell wants "more evidence" that inflation is easing before lowering interest rates, Axios said. Powell told lawmakers this week that "more good data" would "strengthen our confidence that inflation is moving sustainably" toward the government target of 2%.
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
First Israeli report on Oct. 7 finds 'severe mistakes and errors' in IDF response
Speed Reads Israeli military admits failures in response to deadly Hamas attack that triggered Gaza war
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Today's political cartoons - July 12, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - infighting, cleaning up messes, and more
By The Week US Published
Can Starmer's plan solve the prisons crisis?
Today's Big Question Releasing inmates early is 'least worst option' to tackle overcrowding, but critics say it puts public at risk
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
Saks buys Neiman Marcus in $2.65B deal
Speed Read Following the merger of the two legacy retailers, the new entity will be called Saks Global
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
The big deal: Why are fast-food chains suddenly offering discounts?
Today's Big Question After inflation and price hikes, a need to bring customers back
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
US seeks Boeing plea deal, lawyers say
Speed Read The deal is tied to deadly 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Can the dollar stay on top?
Today's Big Question Political dysfunction could undermine the world's reserve currency. But not yet.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
IRS seeks to close loophole used by ultra-wealthy
Speed Read "Partnership basis shifting" means financial assets are shuttled through related corporate entities to avoid being taxed
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Tesla investors back Musk's $48B payday
Speed Read The company's shareholders approved a controversial compensation package for CEO Elon Musk
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Epoch Times CFO charged with money laundering
Speed Read Weidong "Bill" Guan stands accused of laundering $67 million
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Boeing releases safety plan to skeptical FAA
Speed Read The Federal Aviation Administration demanded the plan after a door blew out on a Max 737 flight
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published