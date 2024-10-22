Does Kamala Harris have bigger plans than tweaks to the Affordable Care Act?

From radical to reticent reformer on health care

Kamala Harris speaks at an event on prescription drug prices on Aug. 15, 2024
Kamala Harris speaks at an event on prescription drug prices on Aug. 15, 2024
(Image credit: Andrew Leyden / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
David Faris
By
published

Since Democrats hotly debated the issue in their 2020 presidential primary debates, health care has faded as an urgent national concern. That's somewhat surprising given that dissatisfaction with the U.S. health care system is as high as it has been since 2016, according to Gallup polling. Vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris certainly has some ideas about how to improve that system, but the party's appetite for big structural changes like implementing Medicare For All seems to have all but disappeared.

What led to Harris' shifts on health care policy?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

Latest