Biden and Harris tout drug price cuts at joint rally

The Democrats announced a deal with pharmaceutical companies to cut Medicare prices for 10 top-selling drugs

Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden celebrate lower drug prices for Medicare
"She's going to make one hell of a president."
What happened

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris appeared together Thursday to celebrate Medicare's first successful price negotiation with drugmakers, as allowed under Biden's 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Medicare will pay 38% to 79% below list price for 10 top-selling drugs when the newly negotiated prices take effect in 2026, saving taxpayers a projected $6 billion a year and Medicare beneficiaries $1.5 billion.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

