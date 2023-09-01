Will Medicare drug price controls save lives?

The Biden administration has named the first 10 prescription medicines subject to price negotiations by Medicare under last year's Inflation Reduction Act. The list is made up of some of Medicare's most costly drugs, including popular blood thinner Elequis from Bristol Myers Squibb, and rheumatoid arthritis treatment Enbrel from Amgen, and other treatments commonly prescribed for the 66 million Americans covered by Medicare and 94 million on Medicaid, Axios reported. Medicare will make its initial price offers in February 2024, and drugmakers will have a month to accept or make a counteroffer.

Proponents say the change will help Medicare beneficiaries, most of them ages 65 and up, who struggle to pay for drugs that cost two to three times more in the United States than in other countries. Medicare pays twice as much for these medicines than the Department of Veterans Affairs, which already negotiates its prices, President Joe Biden said, according to Reuters. Once lower prices are in place, 9 million seniors currently paying as much as $6,497 out of pocket each year see big savings, Biden said, making this the "start of a new deal for patients."

But drug companies have filed a barrage of lawsuits trying to block the negotiation initiative. They argue that this program forces them to endorse lower prices as fair, even if they don't think they are, and will reduce their revenue so sharply it will discourage spending on research to find new cures, doing more harm than good. Will Medicare's price negotiations save money and lives or hurt patients by discouraging the development of the next generation of blockbuster drugs?

Patients stand to save a lot of money

This is a "milestone for the U.S. health system," said Dylan Scott at Vox. Medicare has "enormous leverage," and that's what it will take to force Big Pharma to make drugs more affordable. "The United States pays more for prescription drugs than any other country in the world, and yet, compared with other nations' health systems, the U.S. government has had limited power to try to bring prices down." This has given Big Pharma "carte blanche" to set sky-high prices. Letting Medicare negotiate a better deal will save patients money, starting with the medications for chronic conditions included on the first list. Next up could be the "highest-cost medications for serious acute illnesses like cancer."