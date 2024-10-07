Kamala Harris' plan to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy

Tweaks, rather than sweeping overhauls, characterize the Democratic nominee's proposals

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Child Tax Credit/Earned Income Tax Credit Day of Action event at the South Court Auditorium at Eisenhower Executive Office Building on February 8, 2022 in Washington, DC
Harris says her administration would not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year
(Image credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images)
David Faris
By
published

Tax policy is an area that tends to invite highly specific ideas during U.S. presidential campaigns, as virtually all Americans are forced to reckon with the tax regime every April. To that end, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have starkly different tax proposals. Harris, the Democratic Party nominee, has released additional details about her proposed economic agenda in recent weeks that have helped paint a more complete picture of what her administration's approach to taxes would be if she were to win the election.

Tax credits dominate

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Election
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

Latest
You might also like