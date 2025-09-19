‘Americans want dark money out of politics. We don’t have to wait for Supreme Court.’

Tom Moore at USA Today

Americans have “lived unhappily with the belief that only two things can stop corporate and dark money in politics: a constitutional amendment or a sudden change of heart from the majority on the nation’s highest court,” says Tom Moore. But politicians can “amend state law so that corporations are no longer granted the power to spend in politics.” A “state that takes this step instantly drains corporate and dark money from its local, state and federal politics.”

Read more

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

‘College advising isn’t just an educational imperative; it’s an economic one.’

Cameron Schmidt-Temple at The Hill

The U.S. is “quietly defunding one of its most effective workforce tools: college advising programs,” says Cameron Schmidt-Temple. These “cuts do more than just negatively impact postsecondary attainment; they also jeopardize a cost-effective two-for-one economic strategy.” Advisers “support students by providing otherwise inaccessible information about college and career,” while the “presence of these advisers drives economic progress in the communities they serve, and oftentimes supports the development of early career skills for the advisers themselves.”

Read more

‘The last Americans really paying taxes’

Annie Lowrey at The Atlantic

Donald Trump is “altering the tax code for the benefit of millionaires and billionaires,” says Annie Lowrey. Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act “creates ways for waiters and consultants, truck drivers and technology executives, to avoid taxation — but not so much the back-office managers and accountants working alongside them.” This “will result in families with similar incomes facing wildly different tax bills, while subjecting a smaller share of earnings to taxes in the first place.”

Read more

‘More Americans going hungry, worst still to come’

Whitney Curry Wimbish at The American Prospect

Donald Trump is “making food too expensive to buy, slashing food aid, and frightening the most vulnerable away from the organizations that can help,” says Whitney Curry Wimbish. The “deportation machine is not just taking away farmworkers, it’s also scaring hungry people away from places that can help.” These “policies are forcing people to go hungry across America, even in well-off parts of the country,” but “one group of people that is not going hungry is grocery store executives.”

Read more