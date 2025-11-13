‘The business ultimately has a customer base to answer to’

‘Stop scaremongering over dynamic pricing in restaurants’

C. Jarrett Dieterle at The Washington Post

Instead of “trusting the market and discerning customers, states and cities are considering policies that could end up hurting both restaurants and diners,” says C. Jarrett Dieterle. This “raises the question: Is it necessarily more problematic if a restaurant utilizes real-time, demand-based dynamic pricing versus more traditional forms of dynamic pricing?” The “evidence from restaurants that are implementing these more sophisticated dynamic pricing strategies suggests that the practice is largely unremarkable” and “likely to lead to cheaper dining.”

‘The BBC’s editing error was serious, but the response is way out of proportion’

Margaret Sullivan at The Guardian

Responsible “media organizations correct their errors and acknowledge them to the public,” says Margaret Sullivan. The “BBC’s error in a documentary film about Donald Trump was a serious one.” But the “current aftermath of the long-ago error” is “significantly out of proportion.” The “BBC certainly has messed up, but as a news organization it remains essential, not just in the United Kingdom but in America and beyond.” It “deserves continued support; it certainly deserves to survive and thrive.”

‘Chile is making an unprecedented right turn’

Michael Albertus at Foreign Policy

Chile is the “latest country in the Western Hemisphere to face a stark choice between right and left,” says Michael Albertus. A “right turn in Chile would follow similar recent shifts in Argentina, Bolivia, and Ecuador,” and it could “fuel another round of instability that threatens Chile’s longtime status as a beacon of stable democracy and economic prosperity in the region.” It “would be a remarkable departure from the tradition of restrained and moderate politics.”

‘A Miami-Dade deputy died during a routine part of his job. This is “not OK.”’

Miami Herald editorial board

No “law enforcement officer should die simply for performing their job,” says the Miami Herald editorial board. A deputy’s recent “death is also a reminder of the danger law enforcement officers face even when performing what should be mundane functions of their job.” It happened when the officer “responded to a ‘minor traffic crash.’” This is “perhaps one of the most community-facing functions of law enforcement” that “most people assume won’t escalate into violence.”

