Trump wants to exert control over federal architecture
Beyond his ballroom, Trump has several other architectural plans in mind
Political analysts have criticized President Donald Trump’s plan to replace the East Wing of the White House with a gilded ballroom. But while this scheme has dominated the headlines, it’s not the only way in which the president wants to spread his authority over architecture in the nation’s capital. From a wide-ranging executive order to plans for a massive monument, Trump appears to be looking to make an indelible mark on Washington, D.C.
What are Trump’s architectural plans?
There are several ways in which Trump wants to shape America’s capital city in his image. Most notable is an executive order signed in August that is designed to “make federal architecture beautiful again.” This order “mandates all federal buildings ‘embrace classical architecture,’” said CNN, and “specifically takes aim at brutalist architecture” that is common in D.C.
This revises a “longstanding ban against establishing an official style for government — and substantially boosted the profile of architecture firms that practice in a traditional style,” said Bloomberg. The order states that federal buildings must be “visually identifiable as civic buildings.” It is designed to replace the Guiding Principles for Federal Architecture, which had been in effect since 1962.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
But Trump’s order now means that “neoclassical architecture will be the official style for all new federal buildings in Washington, D.C., while federal agencies will be encouraged to build traditional designs everywhere else,” said Bloomberg. This could eventually “steer hundreds of millions of dollars in federal contracts toward a relatively small number of boutique firms.”
Trump has also opined on new structures for the city, like a “vast triumphal arch that the president aims to build right across the Potomac from the Lincoln Memorial to celebrate America’s 250th birthday,” said Politico. The arch resembles Paris’ Arc de Triomphe and has been referred to as the “Arc de Trump.” It seems, though, that Trump wants the arch more for his own personal taste than anything else. A White House correspondent “asked the president who the arch is for, and Trump pointed at himself: ‘Me,’” said CBS News.
What is the bigger picture?
Considering Trump’s executive order, the “weird mix of bureaucratese (‘set forth in this subsection’) and authoritarian diktat is part of the new normal, perhaps,” said The New Yorker. There are “elements of explicable emotion in Trump’s executive order — as is usually the case with such authoritarian declarations.” The modern architecture Trump wants to do away with is “nothing against the guaranteed mediocrity and emptiness of taste in a style dictated in advance and ordered from on high.”
Others see this as a more direct effort by Trump to impose his will. His actions are “designed more to appeal to his base than to kick-start any real effort to build faux-Roman temples,” said Jacobin. Rather than focusing on what he does in Washington, the “real impact on architecture will be made through the sales of federal buildings, the spatial occupation of American cities by military patrols, the denial of disaster recovery funds to places like tornado-stricken St. Louis, and the construction of immigration detention camps that gin up profits for the private sector.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
6 well-crafted log homes
Feature Featuring a floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace in Montana and a Tulikivi stove in New York
-
‘The nonviolence resulted from the organizers’ message’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
NY attorney general asks public for ICE raid footage
Speed Read Rep. Dan Goldman claims ICE wrongly detained four US citizens in the Canal Street raid and held them for a whole day without charges
-
Trump’s huge ballroom to replace razed East Wing
Speed Read The White House’s east wing is being torn down amid ballroom construction
-
Trump expands boat strikes to Pacific, killing 5 more
Speed Read The US military destroyed two more alleged drug smuggling boats in international waters
-
Plastic whistles emerge as Chicago’s tool to fight ICE
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As federal agents continue raiding the city, communities have turned to noisemakers to create a warning system
-
Will California’s Proposition 50 kill gerrymandering reform?
Talking Points Or is opposing Trump the greater priority for voters?
-
‘The trickle of shutdowns could soon become a flood’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump demands millions from his administration
Speed Read The president has requested $230 million in compensation from the Justice Department for previous federal investigations
-
Bailouts: Why Trump is rescuing Argentina
Feature The White House approved a $20 billion currency swap with Argentina
-
Judge halts firings during government shutdown
Feature A federal judge blocked President Trump’s plan to cut jobs tied to “Democrat programs,” ruling that his administration violated layoff laws during the shutdown