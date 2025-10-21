Trump begins East Wing demolition for ballroom
The president’s new construction will cost $250 million
What happened
Demolition crews Monday began ripping down the facade of the White House’s East Wing to build President Donald Trump’s $250 million ballroom.
The White House went ahead with the demolition “despite not yet having sign-off from the National Capital Planning Commission, which approves construction work to government buildings in the Washington area,” The Associated Press said. Trump had pledged in July that the ballroom “won’t interfere with the current building” and will “be near it but not touching it.”
Who said what
Trump’s promise not to “interfere” with the White House structure “always seemed unrealistic given how big the plans were,” The New York Times said. The proposed 90,000-square-foot ballroom would be “nearly double the size of the existing structure,” and the East Wing was “one of the last pieces of the White House complex he hadn’t yet started to make over in his own image.”
“Democrats panned the project,” The Washington Post said. “Seeing the White House torn apart is really emblematic of the times we’re in,” Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) said on social media. The funding of the project, from wealthy private donors and companies feted by Trump at a White House dinner last week, has also fueled ethical concerns about access-buying.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
The Treasury Department, headquartered next door to the East Wing, “instructed employees not to share photos of the demolition” from their “front-row seat” after Monday’s images “went viral,” The Wall Street Journal said. The White House said construction should be completed “before Trump’s second term wraps in 2029,” The Hill said.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
US Supreme Court to tackle gun rights for casual drug users
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Justices are preparing to dive back into the choppy waters of the Second Amendment as the White House pushes to penalize recreational narcotic users
-
Appeals court clears Trump’s Portland troop deployment
Speed Read A divided federal appeals court ruled that President Trump can send the National Guard to Portland
-
Political cartoons for October 21
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include a high-profile theft, Epstein files keeping Donald Trump up at night, Halloween costumes and scary GOP stories
-
Appeals court clears Trump’s Portland troop deployment
Speed Read A divided federal appeals court ruled that President Trump can send the National Guard to Portland
-
Millions turn out for anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ rallies
Speed Read An estimated 7 million people participated, 2 million more than at the first ‘No Kings’ protest in June
-
Conservative megadonors build a new bank thanks to Trump administration approval
IN THE SPOTLIGHT With a Lord Of The Rings-inspired name, and the backing of some of the biggest GOP financiers around, Erebor Bank is set to make major waves in the crypto world
-
DOJ indicts John Bolton over classified files
Speed Read Continuing the trend of going after his political enemies, Trump prosecutes his former national security adviser
-
Trump, Putin set summit as Zelenskyy lands in DC
Speed Read Trump and Putin have agreed to meet in Budapest soon to discuss ending the war in Ukraine
-
Courts deal setbacks to Trump’s Chicago operations
Speed Read President Donald Trump cannot deploy the National Guard in Illinois
-
‘The illusion of wealth can encourage people to take on more debt’
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Pentagon reporters turn in badges after refusing rules
Speed Read They refused to sign a restrictive new press policy imposed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth