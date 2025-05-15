US overdose deaths plunged 27% last year

Drug overdose still 'remains the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-44,' said the CDC

Experts credit the decrease in deaths to the availability of overdose-reversing drug naloxone
What happened

Deaths from drug overdoses dropped 27% in 2024, the largest one-year decline on record, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. Nearly 30,000 fewer people died from overdoses, according to the CDC's preliminary numbers, though the 80,391 recorded fatalities still topped the total for 2019, before a spike in overdoses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

