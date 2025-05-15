US overdose deaths plunged 27% last year
Drug overdose still 'remains the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-44,' said the CDC
What happened
Deaths from drug overdoses dropped 27% in 2024, the largest one-year decline on record, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. Nearly 30,000 fewer people died from overdoses, according to the CDC's preliminary numbers, though the 80,391 recorded fatalities still topped the total for 2019, before a spike in overdoses during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Who said what
Every state but Nevada and South Dakota recorded fewer fatal overdoses last year, and Ohio, West Virginia and New Hampshire saw declines of 35% or more. "No single reason explains the sudden drop in deaths," The Washington Post said, but experts cited a combination of the increased availability of overdose-reversing drug naloxone, expanded addiction treatment and prevention programs, shifts in drug use and supply and "the grim reality that fentanyl has killed so many regular users that there are fewer people at risk of overdose."
Drops in fatal overdoses "don't just happen overnight," Sheila P. Vakharia at the Drug Policy Alliance told the Post, and in this case "we can credit them to the Biden administration's work." President Donald Trump views illicit drugs as "largely a law enforcement issue and as a reason to step up border security," The Associated Press said.
What next?
Drug overdose "remains the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-44, underscoring the need for ongoing efforts to maintain this progress," the CDC said in a statement. "I don't see how it can be sustained," given the Trump administration's "deep cuts" to "many of the programs that have been driving these reductions," Brandeis University epidemiologist Traci C. Green told The New York Times. "It seems ridiculous to cut that momentum so dramatically."
