Why women are most at risk in Africa's obesity crisis

Stigma and lack of access to medication draw comparisons with HIV epidemic

Photo collage of a giant spoon pouring a mountain of salt into a densely urbanised cityscape of Kampala, Uganda.
An estimated 45% of women in Africa will be overweight or obese by 2030, while the figure for men is 26%
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Almost half of women in Africa will be obese or overweight by 2030, according to a new study, an "alarming rise" that has been "compared with the HIV epidemic", said The Guardian.

Unlike in most regions, where the obesity gender gap is "much smaller, or reversed", women in Africa are almost twice as likely to be overweight or obese as men. The latest data from the World Obesity Federation suggests that, similarly to HIV, stigma and lack of access to treatment have a "disproportionate impact on women". And that trend is "accelerating".

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

