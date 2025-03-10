Why women are most at risk in Africa's obesity crisis
Stigma and lack of access to medication draw comparisons with HIV epidemic
Almost half of women in Africa will be obese or overweight by 2030, according to a new study, an "alarming rise" that has been "compared with the HIV epidemic", said The Guardian.
Unlike in most regions, where the obesity gender gap is "much smaller, or reversed", women in Africa are almost twice as likely to be overweight or obese as men. The latest data from the World Obesity Federation suggests that, similarly to HIV, stigma and lack of access to treatment have a "disproportionate impact on women". And that trend is "accelerating".
Why are women affected more than men?
Africa is grappling with rising obesity rates linked to the "proliferation of unhealthy diets" and increasingly sedentary lifestyles, said regional experts on The Conversation. This has a gendered element: women often stay at home caring for children and have "more sedentary lifestyles", while men "typically work outside the home". Women are also "stereotypically expected to gain weight after marriage as a symbol of their husbands' wealth and marital bliss".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
There are cultural factors at play too. In many African countries, it is "more culturally acceptable for women to have excess weight, and in some cases is desirable", Johanna Ralston, CEO of the World Obesity Federation, told The Guardian.
Urbanisation plays "a major role" in driving obesity across the continent, said Nomathemba Chandiwana, obesity specialist and chief scientific officer at the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation in South Africa. "Many African cities lack safe spaces for physical activity," she told the paper; "long working hours" and "safety concerns" make exercise that much harder for women.
Workers from rural areas taking low-paid city jobs "far from home" eat outside their homes "as much as the rich do", said The Economist. Many "flock to street stalls" that sell sweets and processed food. "Junk food is everywhere."
And while people in developed nations have long been assailed with anti-obesity campaigns, in much of Africa "few people are educated about the risks" of excess weight. Poor mothers "feed babies fizzy drinks and sugary juices alongside breast milk".
Drawing on the lessons of HIV
In Africa, obesity "feels like HIV but more compressed", said Chandiwana. "We've got a disease we don't quite understand, it's there, we're not doing much about it. The drugs are kind of there, but not available. Stigma is also an issue. So you can make a lot of parallels."
HIV treatments "add another layer" to the gender gap, she said. In countries with high HIV rates, such as South Africa, weight gain related to antiretroviral drugs is "becoming more noticeable" and "disproportionately affecting women".
But the parallels could also spark positive action. In South Africa, where more than half the adult population (and more than two-thirds of women) are overweight or obese, society is "drawing on the lessons from tackling the HIV epidemic" and "pulling together to address obesity", said the World Health Organization.
In the early 2000s, health advocates and doctors "famously fought the fight – and won – to reduce the stigma around HIV and Aids". This is "valuable experience for current efforts to reduce stigma around obesity", and facilitate access to health services and new medications.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
Today's political cartoons - March 9, 2025
Cartoons Sunday's cartoons - proportional protests, shakedown diplomacy, and more
By The Week US Published
-
A wine-themed tour of beautiful Uruguay
The Week Recommends Secret paradise in South America boasts beautiful vineyards
By The Week UK Published
-
Romanian democracy: no place for the 'TikTok messiah' Calin Georgescu
Talking Point State is 'fighting back' against poster boy for right-wing conspiracists
By The Week UK Published
-
Mystery illness spreading in Congo rapidly kills dozens
Speed Read The World Health Organization said 53 people have died in an outbreak that originated in a village where three children ate a bat carcass
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
IVM is a better treatment than IVF for some women
The Explainer A less painful, less costly option for treating infertility emerges
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Study finds possible alternative abortion pill
Speed Read An emergency contraception (morning-after) pill called Ella could be an alternative to mifepristone for abortions
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The decline of the contraceptive pill
In the Spotlight Fears of the pill's side effects, stoked by social media, behind switch to fertility trackers – or no contraception at all
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Why are people microdosing Ozempic?
In The Spotlight Tiny doses of the weight-loss drug can sidestep its unpleasant side effects, say influencers. But is customising the dose a good idea?
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Polycystic ovary syndrome: what it is, how it's treated and why it's often misunderstood
The Explainer PCOS affects millions, but there is still no cure outside of treating symptoms separately
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Methanol poisoning: how Laos horror happened
The Explainer Recent 'tainted-alcohol' deaths expose 'dangerous incentives driving backpacker-focused tourism'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
UK gynaecological care crisis: why thousands of women are left in pain
The Explainer Waiting times have tripled over the past decade thanks to lack of prioritisation or funding for women's health
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published