Mystery illness spreading in Congo rapidly kills dozens

The World Health Organization said 53 people have died in an outbreak that originated in a village where three children ate a bat carcass

Health clinic in Democratic Republican of Congo
The short interval between the onset of symptoms and death is 'really worrying'
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

At least 53 people have died in two clusters of an unknown illness in the Democratic Republican of Congo, the World Health Organization said Tuesday. The outbreak, in Equateur province, was traced back to three children under age 5 in one village who had eaten a dead bat. The children, like a significant portion of the other fatalities, had symptoms similar to a hemorrhagic fever — nosebleeds, diarrhea, fever and vomiting blood — and died within 48 hours.

