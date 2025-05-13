The genetic secrets of South Korea's female free-divers

Unique physiology of real-life 'mermaids' could help treat chronic diseases

Photo collage of two haenyeo divers, one from the 1950s and one from 2010s.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
How do they do it? For centuries, a community of women on South Korea's Jeju Island have been diving without oxygen, holding their breath for several minutes as they harvest seafood from deep under water.

The haenyeo divers have been described as "mermaids" by the BBC. It had previously been assumed that their astonishing abilities were the product of lifelong training. But a new study has found there is a genetic component to their talent.



Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK 

