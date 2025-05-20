How the care industry came to rely on migrant workers

Government crackdown on recruiting workers abroad risks deepening care sector crisis, industry leaders warn

'Crushing blow to an already fragile sector': immigration reforms could hit adult social care hard
Chronic staff shortages, low pay and demanding working conditions have long made it difficult to recruit care workers in Britain. For years, migrant workers have kept the sector afloat but now government immigration reforms could put further pressure on an already overstretched industry.

Social care providers will no longer be able to recruit staff from abroad on a Health and Care visa, under plans outlined in the government's immigration white paper. Instead, providers will have to employ domestic workers, immigrant care workers already here legally or immigrants on other visas. The government says these changes will reduce reliance on overseas workers, crack down on "rogue care providers" and cut immigration by 7,000 a year.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

