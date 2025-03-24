Five years on: How Covid changed everything

We seem to have collectively forgotten Covid’s horrors, but they have completely reshaped politics

Photos of seniors who died during the Covid pandemic in nursing homes are displayed as family members attend a Covid memorial event on March 23, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York City.
If the pandemic split society in two, it’s clear which side 'triumphed'
(Image credit: Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images)
By
published

When Covid-19 was declared a pandemic five years ago, it “triggered a brief moment of radical unity,” said Janelle Nanos in The Boston Globe. “Huddled in our homes, we rallied” as the virus swept our communities and gasping victims flooded emergency rooms. We sewed masks, looked out for neighbors, and “celebrated first responders and frontline workers.” As the grim toll mounted—at one point, more than 4,000 Americans were dying every day from Covid—our political leaders “made enormous investments in those in need,” bailing out entire industries and “sending $1,200 checks to nearly everyone, no questions asked.” Meanwhile, scientists developed a vaccine at record speed, “and some of us wept with joy as the first shot went in our arms.” Political polarization dropped as a common foe brought us together. “Then, it all unraveled.”

The pandemic “cleaved the nation into two distinct camps,” said Kavita Patel in MSNBC.com. In one were those who embraced public health mandates and “collective responsibility.” They masked, shunned gatherings, and “lined up for vaccines.” In the other were those who dismissed the virus’ dangers as overblown, saw personal liberty as paramount, and rebelled against mandates.

