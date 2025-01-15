The decline of the contraceptive pill

Fears of the pill's side effects, stoked by social media, behind switch to fertility trackers – or no contraception at all

Illustration of contraceptive pills with an unamused emoji face
Online misinformation about the pill is a 'real cause for concern'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Since the 1960s, the contraceptive pill has been hailed as the gateway to sexual liberation and female empowerment – and has prevented millions of unwanted pregnancies.

But in the UK, many women are now turning away from the pill, due to a social-media disinformation, difficulty accessing health appointments, and growing fears of potential side effects.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸