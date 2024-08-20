The battle for abortion buffer zones
A 2023 law banning protests around clinics remains unenforced amid dispute over 'silent prayer'
In the UK, protests outside clinics or hospitals that perform abortions are, theoretically, banned within a 150-metre "buffer zone". But the legislation has yet to be enforced in England and Wales, and draft guidance published by the last government controversially made allowances for silent prayer within the so-called "safe access zones".
Now, the Home Office is considering reviewing the guidance, reported The Daily Telegraph. Ministers will also review a provision which allows for "consensual" communication with those entering or leaving the premises, which protesters have "interpreted" as permission to hand out leaflets or talk to patients. Abortion rights activists and healthcare providers hope the review will result in both activities being banned as part of Labour's commitment to finally enforce the buffer zones.
What are buffer zones?
In October 2022, MPs voted in favour of an amendment to the Public Order Act to introduce buffer zones around abortion clinics in England and Wales, based on existing legislation in Australia and Canada. The law, which was passed in May 2023, also bans protesters from harassing women or showing them pictures of foetuses.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The law was designed to stop people "handing out false medical information in leaflets, or standing at the clinic gate with rosary beads and candles", said Rachael Clarke, chief of staff at the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (Bpas) charity. These activities are clearly "designed to influence women's reproductive choices", she told The Telegraph.
Campaigners at the time argued that the law would protect both staff and patients; anti-abortion groups countered that it would undermine freedom of expression. Similar measures were implemented in Northern Ireland in autumn 2023, which the Supreme Court ruled did not "disproportionately interfere" with protesters' rights – though several parts of the region "have yet to see its effects", said Cosmopolitan.
In June this year, MSPs voted in favour of a similar bill, which would prevent protests within 200 metres of abortion providers in Scotland. The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill, tabled by Scottish Green's Gillian Mackay, passed by 118 votes to one.
What is the controversial draft guidance?
In 2023, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was arrested for praying silently outside a Bpas clinic in Birmingham, which had already been designated a buffer zone. Police released her without charge, but Vaughan-Spruce claimed she had been targeted for a "thought crime" infringing on her freedom of religion.
After a long consultation period, draft guidance published by the Home Office in December 2023 said that praying within a buffer zone should "not automatically be seen as unlawful". Silent prayer is protected under the Human Rights Act 1998 and should not "be considered to be an offence under any circumstances", it said.
The provisions in the draft guidance led to accusations that the Home Office was "watering down" the law, said The Guardian. "We specifically voted against proposals to allow silent prayer and consensual communication in safe access zones," said policing minister Diana Johnson in The Telegraph, questioning then home secretary James Cleverly in January. Allowing for it in the guidance was demonstrably "not the will of Parliament".
What effect has the delay had?
Final guidance was due to be published and buffer zones implemented "no later than spring 2024" – but was not completed before the election was called.
In light of the government's perceived "failure" to act, anti-abortion activists began "ramping up protests outside clinics", the UK's leading abortion provider MSI Reproductive Choices told The Independent in May. "They have increased activity in the last year," Olivia Home, who manages one of the MSI clinics in London, told the paper. "I look out of the office sometimes and they give you a sinister grin," she said.
Some local authorities have already put their own measures in place. After reports of "alarm and distress", Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council introduced a temporary buffer zone around a Bpas clinic in which praying and sprinkling holy water were banned, said BBC South. "I was chased to my car, being called a murderer," said Emmie Isaac, a clinical nurse manager. The safe zone has "reduced that underlying tone of worry all of the time".
What will Labour do?
In July, campaigners and groups including the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists wrote to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, urging the government to implement buffer zones as "a matter of urgency". Both patients and medical practitioners "continue to be routinely harassed", the letter said.
Jess Phillips, the safeguarding minister, confirmed this month that Labour would implement buffer zones "imminently". "It is vital anyone exercising their legal right to access abortion services are free from harassment and intimidation," Labour said.
In its current form, the guidance would "create major loopholes" for protesters, Louise McCudden of MSI Reproductive Choices told The Telegraph. But "we are cautiously optimistic" that Cooper, who voted against allowing silent prayer while she was in opposition, and "fierce reproductive rights advocates" Phillips and Johnson "recognise the dangers" and will implement "what elected MPs voted for".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
Mpox: how dangerous is new health emergency?
Today's Big Question Spread of potentially deadly sub-variant more like early days of HIV than Covid, say scientists
By The Week UK Published
-
The UK's most relaxing sleep retreats
The Week Recommends These carefully tailored overnight stays will have you snoozing in no time
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Energy prices set to rise in October – how to reduce your gas and electricity bill
The Explainer With the price cap expected to rise before this winter, what is the best way to prepare, and lower costs?
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
Gender bias in medical research: how women are still overlooked
In depth Clinical trials have historically been male-centric, but they are leaving the medical community in the dark about women and girls
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency
Speed Read An outbreak of the viral disease formerly known as monkeypox continues to spread in Africa
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Why gonorrhoea is becoming 'untreatable'
In the Spotlight Infections hit record high as experts warn about rise in antibiotic-resistant cases
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Where does MDMA-assisted therapy go from here?
Today's Big Question Psychedelic treatments face a challenge from the FDA
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Diabetic amputations surge among Black and Latino Americans
There is an epidemic of diabetes-related complications, and minority communities are being hit the hardest
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Can dementia be defeated?
Today's Big Question A new report identifies 14 risk factors
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Deadly 'brain-eating' amoebas could be spreading thanks to climate change
Under the Radar Naegleria fowleri causes rare and lethal infection, but recent uptick in cases suggests it is thriving in warming waters
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Last updated
-
Study links high cholesterol to dementia
Speed Read It has been added to a list of 12 previously known risk factors including depression, smoking and loneliness
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published