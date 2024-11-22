UK gynaecological care crisis: why thousands of women are left in pain

Waiting times have tripled over the past decade thanks to lack of prioritisation and funding for women's health

Doctor in green scrubs holding a model of a uterus
'Women are being let down' and change is 'urgently needed', said Ranee Thakar, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists
(Image credit: Peter Dazeley / Getty Images)
By
published

If all the women waiting for NHS gynaecological appointments in the UK were to stand in line, they would stretch from London to Exeter.

That's according to a report by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), which found that about 750,000 women across the four nations are waiting for NHS appointments – a number that has more than doubled since February 2020, according to the BBC. And the real number "could be considerably more"; these are just the women who have already been referred onwards by a GP.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

