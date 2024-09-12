'Reform or die': is this the end of the NHS as we know it?

Keir Starmer has said there will be no extra funding for the NHS without major reforms after publication of a damning report into the health service

Illustration of surgeons operating with a computer OS error window
An independent report said that ministers must stop 'throwing money' at hospitals, which have failed to increase productivity
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Keir Starmer has promised "the biggest reimagining of our NHS since its birth" after a new report concluded the health service is in a "critical condition".

In a speech following the publication of independent peer Lord Darzi's report, which was commissioned by the government, the prime minister described the failings uncovered by the report as "unforgivable". But he insisted there would be no extra funding for the NHS without major reforms, saying that the NHS must "reform or die".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Today's Big Question Labour Nhs Health
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸