Quiz of The Week: 26 July – 1 August
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
1. According to climate think tank Ember, how many of the 133 Cop28 nations have increased their renewable energy targets since the summit?
- 16
- 36
- 54
- 71
2. Tesla has struck a deal with which electronics giant to make its semiconductor chips?
- Sony
- Huawei
- Samsung
- Lenovo
3. England beat which nation on Sunday to win the 2025 women's Euros?
- Spain
- Italy
- France
- Germany
4. What is the French resort town of Les Sables d’Olonne in the Vendée region cracking down on?
- Loitering
- Shirtlessness
- Begging
- All of the above
5. A woman in Ohio has given birth to a baby that was grown from an embryo frozen in what year?
- 1984
- 1994
- 2004
- 2014
6. A Massachusetts court has ruled that the Trump administration can't withhold federal funds from what body?
- Planned Parenthood
- PBS
- NAACP
- ACLU
7. Which app, where women can share information about their dates, was hit by a major data hack?
- Let's Dish
- Tea
- The Lowdown
- Buzz
8. What nonprofit online organisation has been given federal status by the US government?
- Project Gutenberg
- Wikipedia
- Electronic Frontier Foundation
- Internet Archive
9. Which US clothes retailer has sparked an online brouhaha over its new ad campaign, featuring actress Sydney Sweeney and a controversial pun?
- Abercrombie & Fitch
- American Apparel
- Old Navy
- American Eagle
10. What magnitude was the recent earthquake that occurred off Russia’s far-eastern Kamchatka Peninsula?
- 7
- 8.8
- 6.8
- 7.8
1. 16
In the two years since the landmark climate summit, only a handful of nations have acted on their pledge to triple global renewables capacity by 2030. Only 22 countries have adjusted their renewable energy targets since the 2023 conference, and six of those who did reduced their goal.
2. Samsung
The Texas plant where Samsung is expected to produce the chips isn't due to open until 2026, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk has already hailed the deal – worth $16.5 billion – saying its "strategic importance" is "hard to overstate".
3. Spain
England beat La Roja on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the final, with Arsenal forward Chloe Kelly's strike winning the shootout. The victory in Basel means the Lionesses hold on to their title as champions of Europe. The team were welcomed home with a victory parade in central London on Wednesday, cheered on by an estimated 65,000 well-wishers.
4. Shirtlessness
Les Sables d'Olonne is cracking down on shirtlessness. Officials will fine people who walk around "half naked" anywhere other than the beach, according to a Facebook post by its mayor, Yannick Moreau, who calls it a matter of "respect for locals".
5. 1994
Lindsey and Tim Pierce welcomed a healthy son, Thaddeus, whose "life" began more than 30 years ago as one of several embryos created for Linda Archerd and her husband, who were undergoing IVF. Archerd, now 62 and a grandmother, became pregnant via one of the embryos, with the others stored until she donated one to the Pierces for their own fertility treatment.
6. Planned Parenthood
A federal judge in Massachusetts ruled on Monday that the Trump administration can't withhold Medicaid funds from the reproductive health organisation, which also provides abortions, under a provision of the recently passed Republican "big, beautiful" megabill.
7. Tea
The controversial US-based app, designed to help women navigate the dating world safely, confirmed that tens of thousands of women's photos and IDs had been accessed. Within hours of the breach, a now-deleted 4chan thread shared a custom Google map that claimed to tie images to women's locations.
8. Internet Archive
The US Senate has granted federal status to the Internet Archive, officially making it part of a massive library network that the public can access. The nonprofit organisation is best known for its collection of archived digital data, including websites, software and music.
9. American Eagle
The ad shows the "Euphoria" star describing her "genes" before explaining that her American Eagle "jeans" are blue. Some critics decried the seeming celebration of traditionally "Aryan" looks – white, blonde hair and blue eyes – as unsettling in the current fraught US political climate.
10. 8.8
A powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake off Russia's far-eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday triggered tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean. Russia said the shallow quake caused damage in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and elsewhere on the peninsula and flooded the Kuril Islands with waves as high as 19 feet.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
