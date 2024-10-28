The dark side of the contraceptive coil

Study linking hormonal IUD to increased breast cancer risk adds to growing concerns about the coil

Photo collage of an X-ray of a woman&#039;s pelvis, and an IUD tearing a hole through it
Some women have resorted to dangerous self-removal of their IUDs in the absence of available appointments
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Hormonal coils have become increasingly popular in recent years, but a recent study found an unexpected association between the hormonal coil and an increased risk of breast cancer.

Although the cancer risk unearthed by the study, published last week in the journal Jama, was low overall, and extremely low for women under 30, the negative headlines are the latest example of a slew of bad PR around the contraceptive coil.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

