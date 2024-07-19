Are men the problem with male contraception?

Science could now offer contraceptive gels and pills for men, but questions remain over trials, and men's responsibility

Contraception
Male contraceptive methods beyond condoms have evolved at a snail's pace
By
published
inTalking Point

A new gel that men rub into their shoulders every day is the latest in a series of developments that are not only changing the landscape of male contraceptive options, but also highlighting the challenges in winning men over to birth control.

The NES/T gel lowers sperm production, and in eight weeks it becomes as effective at preventing pregnancy as the female contraceptive pill. It follows the development of a male contraceptive pill which entered UK trials in December last year. The pill trials will determine whether the medication is "safe and effective", wrote author Jill Filipovic in The Guardian. "But the manufacturers are no doubt wondering about something else: will men take it?"

Health Reproductive Rights Talking Point
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

