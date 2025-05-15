Could medics' misgivings spell the end of the assisted dying bill?

The Royal College of Psychiatrists has 'serious concerns' over the landmark bill – and MPs are taking notice

Pro-life campaigners dressed as masked doctors protest outside Parliament against assisted dying
Pro-life campaigners dressed as masked doctors during a protest outside Parliament against assisted dying last year
(Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Future Publishing / Getty Images)
By
published

The landmark assisted dying bill could be in jeopardy after the Royal College of Psychiatrists withdrew its support.

The college, which represents psychiatrists across the UK, cited "serious concerns" about the already limited capacity of NHS mental health services, as well as the role psychiatrists would play in assisted dying decisions.

