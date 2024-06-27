A 'transformative' gene therapy for haemophilia B

Costly treatment that could be 'truly life-changing' for patients with rare blood disorder gets funding boost

Photo composite of a blood drop alongside a circulatory diagram, red blood cells and other medical imagery
Due to a mutation in their DNA, patients with haemophilia B either can't produce enough of factor IX – a specific protein that makes blood clot – or lack it entirely
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

The NHS can now offer patients with a rare blood disorder a "transformative" new treatment after the UK's medicines watchdog gave its funding the green light.

Around 200 people with haemophilia B will be eligible for the gene therapy, which helps their body produce blood-clotting factors and "frees" them from regular treatments, said Bloomberg.

Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK

Julia O'Driscoll is the engagement editor. She covers UK and world news, as well as writing lifestyle and travel features. She regularly appears on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, and hosted The Week's short-form documentary podcast, “The Overview”. Julia was previously the content and social media editor at sustainability consultancy Eco-Age, where she interviewed prominent voices in sustainable fashion and climate movements. She has a master's in liberal arts from Bristol University, and spent a year studying at Charles University in Prague.

