Assisted dying bill: is it being rushed?

Kim Leadbeater's significant changes to her landmark bill have caused consternation

A campaigner against the assisted suicide bill seen at a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in November last year
A campaigner against the assisted suicide bill at a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in November last year
(Image credit: Benjamin Cremel / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Kim Leadbeater's assisted dying bill – the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill – is one of the most high-profile reforms to be proposed in decades, said The Independent; few issues touch people's lives more "profoundly". So the Labour MP's decision to significantly alter the bill's terms has inevitably caused disquiet.

Originally, the assisted dying bill required that cases not only be approved by two doctors, but that a High Court judge also sign off on it. Leadbeater insisted that this extra layer made her bill's protections the most robust in the world. But it turned out that the provision had a major flaw: High Court judges wouldn't have time to do more than rubber stamp each case. So the plan now is for applications to be reviewed instead by a panel made up of a senior lawyer, a social worker and a psychiatrist. This idea has merit: the panel's broader range of skills could make the system yet more robust. But you wonder why all this only occurred to the bill's sponsors at this late stage. What does it tell us about their decision-making until this point?

