Should blood donors be paid?

Financial rewards would help fill NHS shortfall but bring risk of contamination and exploitation, WHO warns

Blood bags storing blood
The US, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic and Hungary account for 80% of the global supply of blood plasma
(Image credit: Avalon/Getty Images)
By
published

A new NHS call for blood donors to make – and keep – appointments in the run-up to Christmas has reignited the debate around how to increase rates of donation, including the use of financial incentives.

For many, the idea of paying for blood plasma "elicits concerns about the commodification of the human body", said Politico. For others, "paying donors a flat fee for their time and trouble should be part of the solution" to what is a growing global shortfall.

