Universal donor blood is 'close' to reality

Scientists identify 'cocktail' of enzymes that destroy harmful antigens

Photo collage of a red-tinted blood bag hanging from a drip stand, a hand holding a blood vial, another hand holding a droplet-shaped piece of paper with a puzzle piece drawn on it, and a vintage post stamp that says "giving blood saves lives". In the background, there is a fragment of a hospital building with an emergency sign on it, and a cloud of red liquid dispersing in water.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK
published

Attempts to create universal donor blood have taken a "decisive step forward" after scientists discovered ways to significantly reduce the risk of a negative reaction.

A "cocktail" of bacterial enzymes identified by researchers at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and Lund University in Sweden effectively removes antigens, according to findings published in the scientific journal Nature Microbiology.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Health News Science Health Care Under The Radar
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

Rebecca Messina is the deputy editor of The Week's UK digital team. She first joined The Week in 2015 as an editorial assistant, later becoming a staff writer and then deputy news editor, and was also a founding panellist on "The Week Unwrapped" podcast. In 2019, she became digital editor on lifestyle magazines in Bristol, in which role she oversaw the launch of interiors website YourHomeStyle.uk, before returning to The Week in 2024.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸