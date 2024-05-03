Universal donor blood is 'close' to reality
Scientists identify 'cocktail' of enzymes that destroy harmful antigens
Attempts to create universal donor blood have taken a "decisive step forward" after scientists discovered ways to significantly reduce the risk of a negative reaction.
A "cocktail" of bacterial enzymes identified by researchers at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and Lund University in Sweden effectively removes antigens, according to findings published in the scientific journal Nature Microbiology.
Around 50% of people naturally have type O or "universal" blood, but those with type A, type B and the rarer type AB blood can currently only give and receive blood from their own group. This is because antigens, the chains of sugars attached to the body's red blood cells, take on different forms in type A and type B blood and can "trigger life-threatening immune reactions when transfused into non-matched recipients", DTU said in a press release.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Scientists have "experimented with enzymes" to remove antigens from blood for decades, said The Economist. But the new combination appears to be effective on "lengthened antigen sugar chains, called extensions, that are not targeted by current enzymes".
"We are close to being able to produce universal blood from group B donors, while there is still work to be done to convert the more complex group A blood," said Professor Maher Abou Hachem, who led the study.
The research team will work on the project for another three and a half years, after which they hope to progress to human clinical trials.
The ability to convert donor blood into a universal type would "markedly reduce the logistics and costs currently associated with storing four different blood types", said DTU.
Every drop counts. Blood banks have warned of dwindling supplies in countries including the US and UK, and "ageing populations are expected to increase the demand for blood yet further", said The Economist.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebecca Messina is the deputy editor of The Week's UK digital team. She first joined The Week in 2015 as an editorial assistant, later becoming a staff writer and then deputy news editor, and was also a founding panellist on "The Week Unwrapped" podcast. In 2019, she became digital editor on lifestyle magazines in Bristol, in which role she oversaw the launch of interiors website YourHomeStyle.uk, before returning to The Week in 2024.
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A well-dressed bicycle ride, a reservoir of dead fish, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
What is a home energy audit and when is it worth getting one?
The Explainer This evaluation of your home's efficiency can pinpoint where exactly it's wasting energy
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: May 3, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Winchcombe meteorite: space rock may reveal how water came to Earth
The Explainer New analysis of its violent journey confirms scientific theories on the origin of our planet's H2O
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Blind people will listen to next week's total eclipse
Speed Read While they can't see the event, they can hear it with a device that translates the sky's brightness into music
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Melting polar ice is messing with global timekeeping
Speed Read Ice loss caused by climate change is slowing the Earth's rotation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The hot controversy surrounding solar geoengineering
under the radar Solar geoengineering is feeling the burn
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Citizen science says anyone can be a scientist
The explainer Yes, even you. The practice is being increasingly accepted by researchers as a way to gather data.
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Lab-grown meat might be about to meet its maker
Under the radar The controversy at the intersection of cultured meat and agribusiness
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The de-extinction process to bring woolly mammoths back to life
Under the Radar Biotechnology start-up's stem cell research brings possibility of genetically engineered species a step closer
By Austin Chen, The Week UK Published
-
What is the Anthropocene — and more importantly, when?
Under The Radar Just because a panel of scientists has rejected calls to classify a new global epoch does not mean it hasn't already begun
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published