The new Gwada negative blood type

Rare discovery means a woman is the only person on the planet who's compatible solely with herself

Gwada blood type
The announcement of the new blood type has been the cause of much excitement in medical circles
(Image credit: Illustration by Marian Femenias-Moratinos / Getty Images)
By
published

A rare new blood type has been discovered, so "step aside A, B and O – there's a new player in town", said Gizmodo.

So far, the "Gwada negative" blood type has been identified only in one person: a French woman from the Caribbean island group of Guadeloupe, who is "the only person in the world who is compatible with herself", said an expert.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸