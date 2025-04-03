DVT: what to know about the blood clot plaguing NBA players
Multiple players have been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis over the past few months
Over the last year or so, three high-profile NBA superstars have received blood clot disorder diagnoses. In just the last two months, both Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama were diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis. Wembanyama's clot was discovered in his right shoulder, while Lillard's was found in his calf. While Lillard hopes to be back on the court in time for the playoffs, Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons, who was diagnosed with a clot in March 2024, did not return to the game until November. Are these diagnoses suggestive of a larger problem for NBA players?
What is deep vein thrombosis?
DVT occurs when a "blood clot develops in a deep vein," most commonly in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, though it can also occur in the arm, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When a part of the blood clot gets dislodged and travels to the lungs, the DVT can develop into a pulmonary embolism, which can be life-threatening. DVT and PE are "often underdiagnosed" and are both "serious, but often preventable medical conditions." Many people with DVT have no symptoms, but common signs to look for in the affected leg or arm include swelling, pain or tenderness, warmth, and redness or discoloration.
These blood clots can occur in people of any age, but typically affect those older than 60. Other risk factors include a family history of clots, having given birth within the last 6 months, obesity and sitting in one position for too long, such as during bed rest or plane and car travel, said Mount Sinai. Certain behaviors or disorders can also put you at increased risk, including tobacco smoking, cancer, lupus and taking estrogen or birth control pills.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Some people with DVT may need to be treated in the hospital, and in rare cases, surgical intervention could be required. However, for many people, medications such as anticoagulants (blood thinners), compression socks and elevating the affected area are sufficient enough treatment, said the Mayo Clinic.
Is DVT more prominent among basketball players?
There may have been three recent cases in the NBA, but that does not necessarily mean there is an uptick amongst players. Professional athletes could be exposed to heightened risk factors for DVT, such as frequent plane travel, but "players are not flying drastically more of late than in the recent past," said The Athletic. Studies have suggested that taller people may be at greater risk, but player heights have not changed significantly either, cardiologist Cheng-Han Chen said to the outlet.
When it comes to developing DVT, it is not "genetics or familial," vascular surgeon Christopher Yi said to The Athletic. The condition "just randomly happens in certain people," but may be more common in people with "repetitive arm movements," like in the case of Wembanyama. And while there have been some changes to modern gameplay, such as basketball players taking more jump shots, experts do not think playstyle changes can be linked to increased DVT diagnoses.
Despite the recent trend in high-profile players, experts "wouldn't necessarily say there's a new epidemic of DVT," Chen said. There might be more talk about the condition because athletes and teams are "much more attuned to the possible diagnosis." The silver lining for those who have dealt with DVT recently is that their cases will help more athletes catch potential blood clots before they become serious. Chris Bosh was the "first big one that we all noticed once he got it" back in 2015, Chen said. Now, when athletes exhibit symptoms like pain or swelling, they alert their trainer faster and trainers are "more cognizant of it and more likely to do the testing for it."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
Is Elon Musk's DOGE job coming to an end?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Plummeting popularity, a stinging electoral defeat, and Tesla's shrinking market share could be pulling the tech billionaire out of Trump's presidential orbit
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What does Health and Human Services do?
The Explainer Cuts will 'dramatically alter' public health in America
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Trump's actions cut a wide swath across Hawaii's economy
In Depth The state's tourism and farming sectors are two of the largest hit industries
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Shingles vaccine cuts dementia risk, study finds
Speed Read Getting vaccinated appears to significantly reduce the chances of developing Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Tuberculosis sees a resurgence and is only going to get worse
Under the radar The spread of the deadly infection is buoyed by global unrest
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Arts on prescription: why doctors are prescribing museums and comedy
In The Spotlight Stressed-out patients in Switzerland are being prescribed a trip to the museum to boost their mental wellbeing
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Measles outbreak spreads, as does RFK Jr.'s influence
Speed Read The outbreak centered in Texas has grown to at least three states and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is promoting unproven treatments
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The strange phenomenon of beard transplants
In The Spotlight Inquiries for the procedure have tripled since 2020, according to one clinician, as prospective patients reportedly seek a more 'masculine' look
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
MAHA moms: the cohort of women backing RFK Jr.'s health agenda
The Explainer America's head health honcho has a flock of supporters spreading the MAHA message on social media
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Poor sleep may make you more prone to believing conspiracy theories
Under the radar Catch z's for society
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
RFK Jr. offers alternative remedies as measles spreads
Speed Read Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes unsupported claims about containing the spread as vaccine skepticism grows
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published