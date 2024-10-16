Could weight-loss drugs boost the economy?

A five-year trial will examine the use of Mounjaro in getting people back to work

Illustration of a person using Ozempic, unemployment figures
Use of weight-loss drugs could be 'monumental' in tackling economic inactivity
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / ONS)
By
published

Weight-loss jabs could be used to help unemployed people get back to work, in a plan under consideration by Wes Streeting. Writing in The Telegraph, the health secretary said obesity was placing a "significant burden" on the NHS and "holding back our economy". The use of weight-loss drugs could be "monumental" in tackling the problem of short- and long-term economic inactivity caused by obesity-related health conditions.

Streeting announced a collaboration with the world's largest pharmaceutical company, Lilly, which will include a five-year trial investigating whether the use of the weight-loss drug tirzepatide helps get people back into employment.

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a freelance journalist and was previously the UK website's Production Editor. She has also held senior roles at The Scotsman, Sunday Herald and Hello!. As well as her writing, she is the creator and co-founder of the Pausitivity #KnowYourMenopause campaign and has appeared on national and international media discussing women's healthcare.

