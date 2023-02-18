The dangers of the Ozempic craze

Ozempic, a purported miracle cure for weight loss, is in short supply after taking the world by storm in recent months. Here's everything you need to know: What is Ozempic? Ozempic is a semaglutide-based medication that, while meant to treat Type 2 diabetes, has more recently inspired "off-label" use as a weight-loss drug among the rich and famous. In addition to lowering blood sugar levels and regulating insulin — which is "crucial" for Type 2 diabetics, The New York Times notes — Ozempic imitates a naturally-produced hormone that limits appetite by "signaling to our bodies that we feel full and prompting our stomachs to empty more slowly." Food that was once exciting becomes boring, and the pounds subsequently fall off. Skip advert Though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not officially cleared Ozempic for weight loss, it has approved a similar drug known as Wegovy for adults struggling with obesity or at least one weight-related condition, like high blood pressure, the Times reports. Without insurance, Wegovy (which has the same active ingredient as Ozempic), can cost over $1,300 for a 28-day supply, while Ozempic can cost about $892 for roughly the same amount. While most insurance plans won't cover Wegovy, most will pay for Ozempic, since it's technically a diabetes treatment (and weight loss is an "off-label" use). Why is there a shortage? The spotlight on Ozempic as a weight loss tool has led to a run on prescriptions, consequently siphoning valuable medication away from diabetics who need it. Hollywood celebrities are, at least anecdotally, some of the worst offenders here. "Once you know it exists, you start to see Ozempic everywhere," one source told Vanity Fair's Emily Jane Fox of La La Land's injection habits. And TikTok isn't helping either — the hashtags #Ozempic and #OzempicChallenge have more than 400 million views combined.

The resulting word-of-mouth fueled demand has been more than Novo Nordisk — the company that manufactures both drugs — could anticipate. That, coupled with skyrocketing usage and supply chain issues, has hindered the stock of both medicines. And of course, there is also the insurance factor — most health plans will cover Ozempic as a diabetes medication, but won't cover Wegovy, making the former a more enticing alternative for the average joe looking to drop a few pounds. Skip advert In Hollywood at least, much of that conversation is happening via telemedicine, Jane Fox says in Vanity Fair. "Several people I spoke with told me that they've heard of people lying about their weight on video chats with doctors in order to get the prescription (the party line is that your body mass index has to indicate that you are obese)." But regular people are still contributing to the problem, too. "It's the most common medication that I get asked about," Dr. Sudeep Singh told The Cut. "Everybody knows. Everyone's asking about it. My mom's asking. My neighbors are asking about it. The news is out." Which celebrities are using it? It's hard to get a straight answer out of anyone (save for Elon Musk, who openly attributed his physique to Wegovy) — but there are rumors. Some say Kim Kardashian was taking Ozempic to fit into her Marilyn Monroe dress at the 2022 Met Gala. Actress and producer Mindy Kaling has been accused of hosting "Ozempic parties," where she and friends allegedly gather to inject themselves together. And comedian Chelsea Handler has revealed she was briefly on the drug, albeit unknowingly. "My anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody," Handler said recently on an episode of the podcast, Call Her Daddy. "I didn't even know I was on it." (Handler claims she no longer takes Ozempic). Regardless, Andy Cohen, host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, thinks it's pretty obvious something's up, even if celebs aren't being forthcoming about it. "Everyone is suddenly showing up 25 pounds lighter," he tweeted in September. "What happens when they stop taking #Ozempic?" So why exactly are people mad? Diabetics and those who use Ozempic for reasons other than weight loss are worried that interest in the drug is fueling shortages at risk to their health. "The Hollywood trend is concerning," Dr. Caroline Apovia, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, told People in October. "We're not talking about stars who need to lose 10 pounds. We're talking about people who are dying of obesity, are going to die of obesity." Skip advert "You're taking away from patients with diabetes," she continued. "We have lifesaving drugs … and the United States public that really needs these drugs can't get them."